What's the best option to return to school?

Even as the coronavirus pandemic is on the rise around the nation and in some parts of the state, it makes sense to resume in-person classes.
School is critical for the development of children, and not just for the lessons, but the entire experience — much of it linked to socialization.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal is committed to having kids back in the classroom this fall. So, too, is Walla Walla’s superintendent, Wade Smith.
Both are, as they should be, planning to open the school doors with containing the spread of the coronavirus as the top priority.
This week the Walla Walla School District offered parents two approaches to opening local schools — half a day of classes four days a week or a full day classes two days a week.
Neither option has anybody jumping for joy, but given the situation — the need to social distance in classrooms — these are likely as good as can be expected.
Each family, depending on their employment and number of children, will see the pluses and minuses of each choice very differently.
In the end, when the choice is made, some families will be happier than others.
But in making the final call, Smith and the School Board shouldn’t view this as a popularity contest.
Many factors must be considered, starting with what is best for students.
While this is uncharted territory, basic theories about best education practices should be considered. For example, is there more benefit to having school four days a week (even with a much shorter day) than going to school every other day (Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday)?
In addition, teachers’ input should be critical. They have worked with these students day after day, some for decades, and they have a good feel for what type of results each option would yield.
And yes, parental concerns must be considered. This should include factors beyond convenience such as which option would provide the best learning environment for their child or children.
The next school year will be, to put it mildly, challenging.
Yet, the solid planning and transparency locally should make the school year as good as it can be under the circumstances.