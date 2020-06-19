On Thursday morning, as the Walla Walla County commissioners approved submitting a modified request to move into Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” reopening plan, two local health officials asked the trio of commissioners to also make a less-formal request — but nevertheless important.
County public Health Director Meghan DeBolt and county Public Health Officer Dr. Larry Jecha asked commissioners to support encouraging everyone to wear masks in public.
Jecha told commissioners that he and DeBolt were not seeking an official directive but rather their support in communicating the need for masking to the public.
Why not?
It’s a reasonable request to urge county residents to take prudent action that will help protect their fellow residents as well as increase the likelihood the county will achieve final reopening status, Phase 4, more quickly.
While wearing a mask is a tad annoying, it’s not too much of a burden. It’s a tiny sacrifice to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
At this time, it seems that many in the Valley are wearing masks when in public. The numbers vary from store to store or place to place, but a reasonable estimate is about half of the people are masked up.
However, while the mask wearing can be improved here, tales from those who have ventured to Franklin, Benton or Yakima counties — all still in Phase 1 — indicate that mask wearing in those counties is more rare. Again, this isn’t on empirical data, just observation.
However, the data on COVID-19 in Yakima County is empirical — and it’s tragic. Yakima County has had 5,651 cases of COVID-19, or 220 cases per 10,000 residents, on Wednesday with 122 deaths. By comparison, Walla Walla County has had just 124 cases to that point, which is less than 20 per 10,000 residents.
A study funded by the World Health Organization and published in the scientific journal Lancet earlier this month concluded wearing face masks does appear to limit the transmission of the coronavirus, according to The Washington Post.
A separate study from Cambridge and Greenwich universities found mass-adoption of face masks could help prevent a second wave of the disease, the newspaper reported.
DeBolt and Jecha are absolutely right to push for local officials to stress the need for mask wearing. And residents would be wise to follow their advice.