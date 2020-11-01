We can't let pandemic fatigue set in — remain vigilant

While it’s unknown whether a second wave of COVID-19 has hit the Walla Walla Valley, as it’s not clear the first wave has ever gone away, it does seems coronavirus-pandemic fatigue has taken hold.
The number of cases locally has been on the rise of late. We speculate, based purely on anecdotal evidence — the way folks blurt out they’ve had enough — that people are not taking COVID-19 precautions as seriously as they once did.
Instead of washing their hands a dozen times a day, they might be hitting the sink just three or four times. Hand sanitizer isn’t being spritzed as often either. And when a mask slips, many aren’t as quick to pull it up.
When the pandemic became punch-in-the-nose real in March, many — if not most — of us envisioned restrictions in place for a few weeks or maybe, at most, a few months. We are now at three-fourths of a year with no end in sight.
The situation is getting worse, not better.
The U-B reported last week that coronavirus cases in Walla Walla County hit the highest number of local, active cases since the onset of the pandemic in March.
In the past two weeks, for example, Walla Walla County has had 187 new COVID-19 cases, according to a release by the county Department of Community Health.
This Valley is not alone in seeing an uptick. Much of the nation is seeing the number of coronavirus cases swell. At this time, about 1,000 Americans are dying every day — day after day — from the virus.
“Gaining control of this increase will depend on the actions of our community,” Walla Walla County Public Health Officer Dr. Larry Jecha said. “We need everyone’s diligence in supporting social distancing and wearing of masks. Also, cooperation in contact tracing, isolation and quarantine is essential.”
Agreed. Let’s treat the virus the way we acted at the onset — with grave concern. Let’s stay socially distanced when possible and wash, wash, wash ... and wash.
It only takes a tiny misstep —forgetting to sanitize just a single time after going to the grocery store, for example — to expose yourself to the germ and become infected. Then your family and those in your safe pod also become infected.
The pandemic has not slowed, it’s raging again. We must all act accordingly.