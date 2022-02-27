Even before the pandemic forced people to get creative and move outdoors for recreation, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife was recording steady increases in recreational uses of WDFW-managed lands for at least a decade. Now, in response, the WDFW has drafted a 10-year strategy that will change Washingtonians’ ability to use the land.
What’s concerning: Instead of expanding access, the WDFW would be closing to the public a large portion of areas previously open.
“One of the more significant changes proposed in the 56-page draft would close all undesignated roads and trails to public use, unless designated open. It would also make the use of undesignated roads or trails illegal, except for ‘permitted dispersed uses,’” the Spokesman-Review reported.
If that weren’t enough, the WDFW would also close all WDFW-managed lands to camping unless designated otherwise.
The move is counter-intuitive, to say the least.
Yes, balancing land conservation with recreational use is difficult, but restricting access on such a large scale is not the way to go.
Washington has a deep-rooted outdoor culture. The proposed changes not only would place unfair limitations on this community. They’re a slap in the face to hunters and anglers, who already deal with extensive state regulations.
In the face of pushback, the WDFW continues to assert that these changes are meant to “engage … and respond to communities beyond our traditional communities,” according to WDFW Commissioner Kim Thorburn.
If this is actually the purpose, more clarification is needed and other avenues need to be explored before the wholesale cordoning off of undesignated WDFW land.
A period of public comment is open until 5 p.m. Feb. 28. Input can be submitted through the WDFW’s online comment portal or by email at 10YearRecStrategy@PublicInput.com.
Speak up and help shape the future of Washington outdoor recreation.