Overall, we can all agree that good resource stewardship is something to be encouraged. The fact that climate change is rapidly beginning to tax our current stores of precious, life-sustaining resources only adds a greater level of urgency to learning good stewardship. The grant recently awarded by the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board will bring the Blue Mountain region closer to preserving some of our local ecosystem’s most precious resources: fish, upland vegetation, special habitats and, most importantly, water.
According to U-B reporter Chloe LeValley, “An inventory of the springs will be taken during the summer after the snow melts and a hydrologic map of the area will be created to determine spring locations.”
The grant, amounting to $24,982, will help fund the project, called the South Fork Walla Walla River Base Flow Assessment.
From afar, the project is mapping the Walla Walla Basin’s water system. This project, upon closer inspection, goes beyond cartography and benefits our Valley in myriad ways: “The study will locate and characterize these undocumented springs, determine the vulnerability of the projected climate change impacts and allow basin partners to begin developing strategies to maximize infiltration for sustainable summertime base flows, improving habitat conditions for native fish,” according to the grant application.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture stated in a March 2017 report that the issues spurring this project forward will become more dire as time goes on and if precautions aren’t taken: “ Decreased snowpack and earlier snowmelt will shift the timing and magnitude of streamflow; peak flows will be higher, and summer low flows will be lower. Projected changes in climate and hydrology will have far-reaching effects on aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems, especially as frequency of extreme climate events (drought) and associated effects on ecological disturbance (wildfire, insect outbreaks) increase.
There is no denying that climate change is becoming increasingly central to navigating our way forward as a community. This project is key to identifying the Blue Mountains’ climate change vulnerabilities and wisely helps prepare the way toward dealing with potential and/or nascent issues.