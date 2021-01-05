Washington's sysetm for drawing political boundaries better than most

Now that a new decade is underway, and the 2020 Census is complete, the process of redrawing congressional and legislative boundaries across America will soon begin.
What will this mean for Washington a state and Walla Walla County, in particular?
Probably not much, And that’s a good thing.
While most states use legislatures, always partisan bodies regardless of whether Republicans or Democrats are in control, Washington wisely uses a five-member commission.
The commission, which has not yet been formed, will be comprised of two people picked by Republicans and two by Democrats, with the fifth member, a nonvoting chairperson, selected by the four members.
This system is not perfect, but far better than ones that too easily allow gerrymandering — the process in which partisans in the various state houses connive to carve out congressional and legislative districts that favor one party — their party — over the other.
Gerrymandering, of course, is nothing new. It’s been going on for centuries, finally getting a name in 1821 when Massachusetts Gov. Elbridge Gerry approved for political reasons redrawing a boundary that resembled a salamander. The act became Gerry-mandering.
Washington’s commission process seems to work. The state’s lines were redrawn after the 2010 Census without a major meltdown.
And, keep in mind, that wasn’t an easy lift for the commission. Washington state’s population had grown significantly over the previous 10 years so as the 435 seats in the U.S. House were reallocated, the state picked up one, going from nine to 10.
This time around the number of congressional districts isn’t expected to change.
As a result, the commission likely will be focused on tweaking the 49 legislative districts and perhaps some congressional districts along the I-5 corridor.
It’s certainly possible our 16th Legislative District, which essentially runs from Prosser through Walla Walla (and parts of the Tri-Cities) to Dayton, could be changed, but it seems unlikely.
Although once the pieces start getting moved around it can force changes, so anything is possible.
Under the law, the commission has until Nov. 15 to draw up new political boundaries for the congressional and legislative districts. Three of four members must agree to the maps. The Legislature can make only minor changes to the commission maps and the governor has no role, according to Seattle Times reporting.
The rules say districts must be made as equal in population as possible and aren’t supposed to be gerrymandered for partisan advantage or discriminate against any group.
While population is easy to assess, gerrymandering and fairness are not.
Still, a five-member commission designed to be nonpartisan makes the prospect for fair and logical boundaries in Washington state for the next decade likely.