Washingtonians and Oregonians will have ballots mailed automatically

It should go without saying — so why would we say it? — that voters in Washington state and Oregon do not need to apply for absentee ballots since elections in those states are entirely vote-by-mail.
Yet, we state the obvious because the United States Postal Service has sent out postcards throughout America providing a checklist for those planning to vote by mail in the Nov. 3 General Election. The postcard arrived in Walla Walla County voters’ mailboxes this week.
The third item on the checklist is: “Request your mail-in ballot (often called ‘absentee’ ballot) at least 15 days before Election Day.”
But, said Secretary of State Kim Wyman in a statement, “voters in Washington do not need to request a ballot, as ballots are automatically mailed to all registered voters at least 18 days before Election Day. There is no need to sign up or request to receive a mail-in ballot to vote in the upcoming election.”
Not only do voters not need to request a ballot, they should not request a ballot. Doing so could complicate the work done by those at local elections offices. In Walla Walla County is the Auditor’s Office.
When a request comes in, the auditor’s staff will have to look up the voter to check the status. It’s wasted time when time is in short supply for those working in the Election Division.
Wyman, in a recent interview with the Union-Bulletin, said the Postal Service’s effort was not malicious in any way. Given the concerns about mail-in voting across the nation, it was simply trying to provide information for those needing absentee ballots.
However, she would have preferred to be contacted before the mailing was sent. If that had occurred, she would have suggested wording to the postcard alerting those in the nine states with all mail-in voting, such as Washington and Oregon, to skip requesting a ballot.
Since it was missed on the postcard, we will do it here: Don’t request an absentee ballot if you live in Washington and Oregon.