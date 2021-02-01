Washington state should impose rules for lawmakers to become lobbyists

Can high-ranking Washington state officials, including those elected to office, immediately become paid lobbyists when they leave government service?
Most folks might reasonably assume the answer is no.
But the answer is yes, and that makes Washington an outlier in America. The fact is 33 states as well as the United States government require a waiting period for any former elected official or government worker to become a lobbyist.
Legislation has been introduced in Olympia to create a one-year waiting period. It would be prudent for lawmakers to make this law.
The most urgent reason is to build public confidence in state government, which is badly needed across the nation.
Seattle Times reporter Joseph O’Sullivan wrote that about one in five of Washington’s 800 registered lobbyists worked previously in elected office or state government, according to an analysis last year of state records by The Seattle Times and Northwest News Network.
That analysis revealed about 60 lobbyists came from high-ranking jobs. Some are former state legislators or attorneys at the Legislature. Others include former chiefs of staff and senior policy advisers of governors, as well as Cabinet secretaries and deputy directors at state agencies, O’Sullivan wrote.
While no scandals have occurred recently, it nevertheless makes sense to institute a “cooling-off” period to make it clear there’s no shenanigans going on when a top official leaves the government.
It’s about perception. And in politics, like many things in life, perception is reality.
Shutting the door on a quick exit from government to a lucrative job as an influence peddler is simply good government.
Sen. Reuven Carlyle, D-Seattle, has once again sponsored legislation to impose the cooling-off period — Senate Bill 5170.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson supports the legislation, and has requested similar legislation in the past.
“We have an obligation to all Washingtonians to foster, protect and enhance principles of ethical government,” said Robert Colton, of the Attorney General’s Office.
Exactly. Yet, this likely will be a tough sell to lawmakers as it impacts them and top state officials who are happy with the current system.
It’s time for them to look at the big picture.
Government needs strong ethical rules and transparency.
This proposal shows Washington state takes that aim seriously.