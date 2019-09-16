When vandals destroy property it’s generally upsetting and often results in some sort of financial loss.
But this summer’s vandalism that ultimately led to the destruction of the handprint mural in Washington Park has also left an emotional wound. The mural completed in 2007, which was made with participation by folks living in Washington Park community, was a source of pride.
The mural within the neighborhood park at the corner of Cherry Street and Ninth Avenue had to be completely painted over recently after it was tagged with gang-related graffiti several times. The graffiti could not be removed without also destroying the mural.
This sad situation is now on it’s way to being rectified. The Walla Walla City Council last week approved a design plan for new, community-sponsored paintings featuring handprints as leaves on a sprawling tree and another depicting children playing soccer and basketball as well as frolicking in the splash pad. The entire project will be funded with donations.
When the murals are done the plan is for the them to receive a special coating to make them graffiti-proof. Security cameras are being looked at for the park, although their purchase has not yet been approved by the City Council. Given that vandalism has been a constant problem at all city parks, this should be done at Washington Park as well as the many other locations.
Commitment to Community, or C2C, got involved in the Washington Park situation after learning of the vandalism and began working with residents in the area and the city’s Arts Commission to plan a replacement mural or murals, said Delia Gutierrez, C2C community organizer for that neighborhood.
“It’s their project,” she said. “We just want them to feel it’s their space, and they should be proud about this.”
A great approach.
The next step will to be decide on a time and date to invite community members to gather and create the murals. Details can be found on the Blue Mountain Action Council website at ubne.ws/2kclMok.
Yes, much more work is ahead but the Washington Park area residents coming together to paint a mural and restore community pride is extremely heartening for the entire city.
U-B Publisher and Editor Brian Hunt, who serves on the city Arts Commission, did not participate in the writing of this editorial.