Walla Walla's COVID-19 vaccine distribution impressive

Walla Walla’s massive COVID-19 vaccination events at the Fairgrounds isn’t just the talk of the town, but the entire state.
The buzz about the highly efficient and patient-friendly process has apparently attracted folks from around the state to Walla Walla for injections.
And that bit of news, which was reported on Tuesday’s front page, also created a bit of a buzz — and not a positive one. Locals were irked that people were driving over the Cascades to get shots in Walla Walla. After all, many locals 65 and older haven’t gotten their first shot yet.
While the annoyance is understandable, local health officials can’t do much about it. Vaccine is purchased by the federal government and allocated to the states. Counties, which do not “own” vaccine doses, must follow state protocol, which allows for anybody in the state to get vaccinated.
Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, public health officer for Walla Walla County, can only laugh about it.
“We’re thinking about vaccine tourism,” Kaminsky said wryly. “We’re going to start marketing this.”
All joking aside, Kaminsky as well as those at the county Department of Community Health, Providence St. Mary Medical Center and the hundreds of volunteers are doing a fantastic job.
The set up for vaccination inside the Pavilion at the Fairgrounds is first rate. It feels like it was built for this purpose.
It’s so well organized that it takes only a matter of minutes from check in until the vaccine is given. After a 15-minute wait to ensure no side effects emerge, people are on their way home.
The number of vaccine doses the community has been able to acquire is also impressive. Over the past month two or three events are held each week.
Last weekend, for example, about 4,000 shots were given. Kaminsky estimated 1,380 doses were given on Saturday, 1,394 on Sunday and about that same number Monday. On Saturday, the crew at the Fairgrounds was able to administer almost all of an unexpected extra 1,000 doses, thanks to public outreach efforts.
Kaminsky told the county commissioners last week that as more people in the eligible categories — mostly those 65 and older — who want vaccines get the shot, demand is slowing down somewhat.
Given that, having a few vaccination tourists come our way doesn’t seem a huge problem other than being irritating for locals.
However, there is some concern that Walla Walla might be a victim of its own success. Kaminsky told commissioners that local vaccination rules are determined by Washington state policies, and because Walla Walla County has been so efficient at distributing vaccine, it is possible local health officials might have to temporarily halt vaccinations to let other counties catch up.
That makes little sense to us, particularly since those from outside the county are being vaccinated. It would be smarter to keep shipping vaccine to Walla Walla where it can be administered efficiently.