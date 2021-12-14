It’s hard to remember the first time Jesse Castro began cycling Walla Walla’s streets sporting a neon yellow safety vest and an infectious smile.
It’s even harder coming to terms with his absence.
“Jesse’s sister, Isabelle Garcia, said her brother died at Providence St. Mary Medical Center at 3:15 a.m. (Thursday, Dec. 9). He was 58 years old and 17 days away from turning 59,” reports the U-B’s Sheila Hagar.
Jesse’s death has been a blow to his family, friends and community.
Walla Walla was named one of America’s “friendliest cities” because of people like Jesse. Even in a time of tension and division, the community rallied around him.
From the many waves and smiles exchanged on his daily routes to his community-sponsored birthday party to the “Jesse Maintenance Fund” for his bike at Allegro Cyclery, Jesse brought us together in a heartfelt way that, as Grocery Outlet’s Gary Wiley put it, “made us drop all the judgment and all the barriers.”
As Walla Walla grieves his loss, let’s rally around Jesse once more and honor his legacy of generosity, kindness and acceptance.
No matter how well we may know them, let’s normalize uplifting neighbors in need of a boost.
Wherever we shop regularly, let’s get in the habit of asking other regulars or the shop owners how their day is going. Want to go the extra mile? Help carry someone’s groceries.
Despite the many differences of opinion that may divide us, making friends should become our default mode. Because that’s what Jesse would’ve wanted.
At the very least, as we walk the streets of Walla Walla, let’s not be afraid to smile at each other. Heck, why not throw a wave in while we’re at it?
In other words, let’s all be Jesse.