Walla Walla, Columbia counties seem out of place in COVID-19 grouping

Gov. Jay Inslee’s decision to lump Walla Walla and Columbia counties with Benton, Franklin, Yakima and Kittitas counties in the South Region would be great for scheduling high school sports travel, but that’s not the intent.
The governor grouped these counties as part of his plan to reopen the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the new plan, which starts Monday, counties within a region will depend on each other to meet a set of health metrics to move into the second phase of the two-phase process. At this point, all regions are in Phase 1.
“No county can move forward unless the entire region moves forward,” said Washington State Department of Health spokeswoman Ginny Streeter.
Aside from geography, Walla Walla and Columbia counties are not that similar. Benton, Franklin and Yakima counties have much larger urban areas. The demographics are also different.
And, most importantly, the COVID-19 situations are far different.
The new rules say that in order for a region to move into Phase 2, all counties in a region must have a decreasing trend over a two-week period of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and hospital admission rates per 100,000 people. Also, the region must have an intensive care unit occupancy of less than 90% and COVID-19 test positivity rate of less than 10%.
So, where do Walla Walla and Columbia counties stand?
The most recent numbers collected by the state show Walla Walla with a positive testing rate of 23% and an upward trend of 1,119 new cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Columbia County has a positive testing rate of about 17% and 337 new cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
In comparison, Yakima County is at a 36% positivity rate with an upward trend of 940 new cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
It seems it will be a slog for Yakima County to get its positivity rate down, and as a result Walla Walla and Columbia counties won’t reach Phase 2 for a long time.
It would make more sense to put Walla Walla and Columbia counties with counties to our east such as Garfield and Asotin.
It’s likely that many of the state’s 39 counties are not pleased with their placement. And it’s unreasonable to expect the governor to start from scratch so close to Monday’s launch.
Still, it would be prudent for Inslee and state officials to be flexible in making changes to the groupings as the data from the various counties is reported.
If Walla Walla and Columbia counties are moving in a positive direction far faster than the other counties in the group, an adjustment should be made.
Inslee’s goal, to get Washington’s economy open, is a good one. But doing so doesn’t have to mean frustrating business and restaurants owners, as well as customers, in Southeastern Washington.