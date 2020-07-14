Walla Walla City Council should allow all to speak at next town hall meeting

When the Walla Walla City Council holds the second session in its three-part virtual town hall series regarding the police department on July 23 it should allow all city residents who want to speak the opportunity.
Right now, under the rules adopted by the Council, those who will be allowed to ask questions or comment will be based on their views on various issues, specifically on funding of the police department and Officer Nat Small’s controversial tattoo.
This is how it is explained on the city website to those seeking the form to be given an opportunity to speak on July 23:
“The City of Walla Walla is seeking to have a balanced representation of public comments on July 23. Comments will be limited to no more than three minutes per speaker. To assist us with our efforts, please complete this form. Depending upon the number of people wishing to comment, you may or may not be chosen to speak but virtual public attendance is encouraged.”
We have no problem with the three-minute limit, but it’s a mistake to limit participation and it’s egregious to seek “balanced representation.”
It seems as if it would be extremely difficult, if not impossible, to discern what the balance of public opinion is before the public speaks. Or, will the city simply try to have a 50-50 balance of opinions?
The best approach would be to allow everyone who wants three minutes of time to sign up. Those living in the city limits, as taxpayers, should be given the opportunity to weigh in on the issues.
Currently, the Council has set an arbitrary time limit of three hours for the July 23 meeting.
Why? What is more important for the seven elected City Council members to do than to listen to their constituents?
If the meeting, which is set to start at 6:30 p.m., runs four hours or six hours or eight hours, so be it.
The priority must be on creating an opportunity for the citizens of Walla Walla to be heard, not concerns over any strain it might cause on Council members or city staff.
These are very important and emotional issues facing this community, and must be fully considered from every angle before being debated — in public — by the Council members.
The bottom line is that the City Council is City Manager Nabiel Shawa’s boss and Shawa is Police Chief Scott Bieber’s boss.
But the people — residents of Walla Walla — are the City Council’s bosses.
What employee would set limits on the number of questions a boss could ask? None, if they are smart.
The City Council needs to rethink its policy on limiting the number of speakers.