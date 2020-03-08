In 1965, the Higher Education Act was passed with the hope of strengthening the educational resources of colleges and universities in the U.S., as well as providing financial help for post-secondary students.
Part of this Act also provides means of assisting student borrowers with disabilities, stating that the Education Department was to relieve borrowers who cannot work off loans because “the borrower has become totally and permanently disabled.”
In 2019, the Education Department reported it had erased the loans of 40% of borrowers with significant and permanent disabilities. A recent National Public Radio investigation found that the number was actually lower: Only a measly 28% of vulnerable borrowers fitting the criteria had their loans forgiven.
Further, in comparing the Social Security Administration’s records of “Americans who have total, permanent disabilities” to the Education Department’s database of federal student borrowers, 387,000 people appeared in both registers. Of this list, “nearly half of them (were) already in default. Many had even been referred to collection agencies and ... were seeing their disability checks garnished.”
Even if these borrowers had been made aware of their eligibility, to even begin to apply for this relief is a gauntlet of red tape and semantics.
This is unacceptable.
Frankly, the process of discharging loans should be automatic, as our president has stated in an August 2019 presidential memorandum, though this was directly applied to a smaller group of disabled persons: veterans.
We agree that the system is “overly complicated and difficult, and prevent(s) too many of our veterans from receiving the relief for which they are eligible. This has inflicted significant hardship and serious harm on these veterans and has frustrated the intent of the Congress that their federal student loan debt be discharged.”
Right on all counts, apart from one: What of the larger group of disabled borrowers? They are legally entitled to the same debt forgiveness.
This issue has called together a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers. In a signed letter, 10 lawmakers urged U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to “automatically discharge the loans of all eligible borrowers with permanent disabilities.”
We can’t help but agree. Not only should the Education Department make loan relief automatic once borrowers are on the Social Security Administration’s record of “Americans who have total, permanent disabilities,” but it should also make a greater effort to inform borrowers with significant and permanent disabilities of their eligibility.
A promise was made to the people; it’s high time it was fulfilled.