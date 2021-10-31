In the United States, we have been given many great gifts, many liberties and, with these, much responsibility.
Underpinning our democracy and the freedoms it affords its citizens is the obligation to continue learning, to continue educating ourselves and pursuing what is best for our communities.
As John F. Kennedy said, “The ignorance of one voter in a democracy impairs the security of all.”
Our decisions affect the people around us, whether we like it or not. Our vote transforms not just our personal present but our collective future.
Don’t be indifferent to the importance of a vote. Moreover, don’t underestimate the power of an informed choice.
For those left who have yet to fill in and drop off their ballots, there is still time to peruse the websites of the candidates in the running, but you don’t have a lot of time — ballots must be dropped off in a ballot box by 8 p.m. Nov. 2.
Many articles by Union-Bulletin staff are also available to help inform voters.
If you are more interested in the thoughts of fellow voters, the U-B’s Viewpoints and Perspectives sections have several letters from our readers endorsing local candidates available for perusal at union-bulletin.com/opinion.
Keep in mind with the big day fast approaching that voters will need to make the proper accommodations to ensure ballots will be postmarked by Election Day.
Given the tight time frame — and all the concerns about the U.S. Postal Service, real or imagined — it’s safer to put ballots in one of the many official drop boxes scattered throughout the county.
Ballots must be in an official drop box no later than 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 — not a second later.
To make certain a ballot has arrived and has been accepted, check the status by following the link at the Walla Walla County Auditor’s Office website.
It is a privilege and a civic duty to participate in elections to determine who will lead us forward. Vote!
