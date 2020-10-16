The Washington state Supreme Court on Thursday struck down as unconstitutional Initiative 976, which aimed to reduce car tabs to $30.
As the word spread across the Evergreen State, the howling began: How dare the Supreme Court usurp the will of the voters!
“If the voters vote for it, whether it’s a liberal initiative or a conservative initiative, they ought to have that right respected,” said anti-tax activist Tim Eyman, who sponsored the I-976.
This was to be expected. It happens every time the state’s high court, or any court, strikes down a voter-approved ballot measure. The wailing isn’t confined to a political party or ideology. Republicans and Democrats, conservative and liberals, do it when an initiative they supported is voided as unconstitutional.
And they are wrong to say it is an affront to voters.
All initiatives approved by the people — as well as laws passed by the Legislature — must be constitutional. That’s a higher threshold than approval by a simple majority of voters or legislators. It’s necessary to protect the rights of all.
If an initiative is overturned, it must not be looked at as usurping the will of the people — it is merely upholding the constitution of this state or the nation.
In this case, the state Supreme Court ruled I-976 contained too many subjects. An initiative can only address a single subject. In addition, the initiative’s ballot title was ruled by the high court as “deceptive and misleading” by promising to lower car-tab taxes “except voter-approved charges” while also rolling back taxes voters had previously approved.
Eight of the nine justices signed the opinion. But Justice Barbara Madsen, who agreed with the majority that the measure contained too many subjects, disagreed with the majority that its title was misleading to the point of being unconstitutional.
So, at this point, state and local car and truck license-renewal fees remain at their current levels unless the ruling is overturned by a higher court.
It could happen, but it seems unlikely.
Again, it is irrelevant that voters approved I-976 last November by a 53-47 margin. The only thing that matters is that the way the law was crafted has to be constitutional.
Given the unanimous ruling that more than one subject was broached, this initiative looks to be down for the count.