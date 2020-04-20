Vote-by-mail doesn't favor one party over the other

The 2020 General Election must go on as scheduled regardless of the strains caused by the coronavirus. It’s a statement about the strength — and importance — of our democratic process.
But at this point, in the midst of a near nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the virus, the only thing clear about a national election on Nov. 3 is that we don’t know what obstacles we will be facing.
Given that, it’s essential that plans be made for all contingencies. The experts in voting from various state elections officials (including Washington’s Republican secretary of state, Kim Wyman) to those in academia, see vote-by-mail as the safest, most efficient way to hold an election.
Yet, a few Republicans in national office, have been slamming vote-by-mail elections out of concern that mail balloting favors Democrats running for office.
That’s simply not the case.
A new study by researchers at Stanford University affirms that and expands upon years of prior research that finds that no political party benefits when a state switches to universal vote-by-mail.
The Washington Post reported last week that a team of political scientists at Stanford conducted a natural experiment to look at states in which vote-by-mail was rolled out at the county level on a staggered basis.
“By comparing counties that adopt a vote-by-mail program to counties within the same state that do not adopt the program, we are able to compare the election outcomes and turnout behavior of voters who have different vote-by-mail accessibility but who have the same set of candidates on the ballot for statewide races,” the researchers wrote.
To test partisan effects, the Post wrote, researchers compiled a data set containing county-level election results as well as public voter file data containing the party registration of voters in California and Utah. The data covered elections from 1996 to 2018.
After controlling for county-level differences, according to the Post, the data showed “a truly negligible effect” on partisan turnout rates.
However, a modest boost in across-the-board turnout — about 2 percent — was seen. These results were in line with previous research by other political scientists.
This just makes good sense. Voting trends generally remain consistent whether ballots are cast at polling places or from home via mail.
In Walla Walla County over the past half century, voters have tended to favor politicians who are right-of-center — whether traditional Republicans or conservative Democrats (plentiful in this region in the 1970s into the 1990s) — regardless of how ballots were cast.
Vote-by-mail is safe and secure, and should resolve concerns associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
In the end, however, keep in mind that the decision on how elections are conducted is ultimately up to the individual states.
Washington and Oregon have wisely gone with vote-by-mail, and will be well served by it in this pandemic.