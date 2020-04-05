Virus will leave Washington's state budget a mess

To this point, most of the focus of the coronavirus pandemic has been on medical health and the overall U.S. economy, which includes lost jobs and wages.
But the pandemic is also going to take a deep toll on state budgets. Washington state could be among the hardest hit.
Washington was the first state to be hit by the coronavirus. Quick, dramatic action was taken to slow the spread of the virus — and that included closing restaurants, shutting down businesses and limiting overall social interaction.
The effort might have slowed the virus, but it is creating economic hardships for businesses and their employees. That’s the price that must be paid to save lives.
And that’s why Congress approved a $2 trillion relief package aimed at helping all Americans financially.
However, Washington state’s tax structure is heavily dependent on sales taxes, and collection of the 6.5% tax will be dramatically down. (So, too, will the remaining 2.4% local sales tax collected in Walla Walla.) Sales of goods and services are going to be down significantly from what was projected in February.
The Economic and Revenue Forecast Council in February predicted sales tax collections would increase by about $606 million more than had been anticipated through the middle of the current two-year budget cycle that ends mid-2021. That put total projected revenue at about $52.3 billion.
That is not going to happen. Although the revenue forecasters have not yet weighed in as no hard data has been collected, it seems clear from a quick drive downtown Main Street in Walla Walla or through the parking lot at Walla Walla Town Center that the local economy isn’t just slow, it’s come to a screeching halt.
That same thing is occurring in the state’s 38 other counties. Even Columbia Center mall in neighboring Benton County is shuttered.
State lawmakers will be facing a huge financial mess long before they go into session next January following this fall’s election. It’s likely that dealing with the revenue shortfall could be the top issue of the fall campaign.
Cuts will have to be made to state government. Deep cuts. It’s that simple.
Sure, we’ve heard about cuts in state government year after year, even when revenue is climbing. That’s because state officials often look at not receiving as much as had been anticipated based on the rate of inflation as cuts.
These will be real cuts. The inflation rate won’t even be a thought moving forward. Deep cuts — as in millions of dollars — could be looked at by agencies. It’s going to be beyond what many can imagine.
Will there be federal relief for states? Perhaps.
But the wise move would be to start looking at how the deficit in this year’s budget will be covered and how the next two-year budget can be balanced.
That’s because, unlike the federal budget that allows deficit spending, the state constitution calls for a balanced state budget every year.