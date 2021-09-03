For many in this community, the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days isn’t just an event. It’s a festival to celebrate the Walla Walla Valley.
It’s a time — the first in quite a long, tortuous while — for folks to stroll the midway and wander through barns as they catch up with friends and neighbors.
But the coronavirus pandemic has changed everything and necessarily alters how we enjoy what would have been the 155th rendition of the annual Fair, had it not been canceled last year.
The concerns of all over this celebration have merit. The Fair is large and attendees who do not follow the recommended COVID-19 health and safety guidelines could jeopardize the health and safety of the entire community. At Wednesday’s Chicago concert alone, 4,908 people attended. Most were not wearing masks.
In a Sept. 1 interview with the U-B’s Sheila Hagar, Dr. Daniel Kaminsky said masks were “‘vitally important’ in mitigating the spread of the virus, especially given that Providence St. Mary Medical Center is full up and has staffing shortages.”
This is not the time to forget we are still in the middle of a pandemic, fighting a mutating virus, in a county where cases continue to rise.
Walla Walla County is still shamefully low on the vaccination rate spectrum, 47%, and St. Mary, according to Hagar, “has its approximately 80 staffed beds full 99.7% of the time, and 12 of its 13 intensive care beds.”
We cannot afford a large-scale outbreak, folks. And it’s not just because the pandemic shouldn’t be allowed to drag out any longer, it’s that our hospitals literally have no way to treat anymore ill people. Do you copy?
Agreed, the Fair offers a way to shake off the intense and depressing weight of fighting a pandemic, at least for a little while. And we all need a little pick-me-up. But don’t forget for one moment that there’s still a virus to fight.
And that’s why it makes sense to focus on practicing as many safety precautions at the Fair as possible.
The Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days is the oldest fair in the state, starting in 1866 — years before Washington was granted statehood in 1889. The seeds for the Fair were planted in 1862, when Abraham Lincoln was president, and the nation was in the midst of the Civil War.
The history this event carries is worth celebrating and being proud of, but let’s keep its legacy of community connectedness strong.
In the end, the break is welcome, but the health and safety of every person in this Valley must be at the core of how we move forward.
If a COVID-19 outbreak were to be triggered at the Fairgrounds it could quickly spread throughout the Valley and beyond.