About a week ago the Walla Walla Valley’s wine industry was honored as America’s Best Wine Region in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.
According to the U-B’s Jedidiah Maynes, not only is this “the fourth year in a row for the Valley to be nominated as a finalist on the list. … It’s the second year in a row Walla Walla has nabbed the top spot.”
Even after the doozy that was 2020 for everyone, America still likes us. And we can’t deny it. In fact, the local wine industry and a number of the more than 120 wineries in the region have been garnering honors and awards for decades.
Here’s what was written in the post at 10best.com in announcing its top 10 list on Aug. 21: “Italian immigrants began growing wine grapes in Washington’s Walla Walla Valley in the 1850s. Today, this region features more than 100 wineries producing a range of varietals, most popularly cabernet sauvignon, merlot, syrah, cabernet franc and malbec. The American Viticultural Area spreads across the border into Oregon as well.”
In addition, Long Shadows Vintners, who placed fourth in the Best Tasting Room category the previous two years in a row, was awarded third this year.
“I can think of no better way to honor wines from Washington state in general, and the Walla Walla Valley specifically, than being recognized by a vote of the public as American’s Best Wine Region for two years running,” said Robert Hansen, chief executive officer for Visit Walla Walla and the Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance.
Again, this isn’t anything we didn’t already know, but it sure feels good to hear it again — and again.
It’s not just the wine industry that should feel a sense of pride, but the entire community. Growing Walla Walla into a world-class wine destination has been a team effort.
“It’s a great way to celebrate … the individuals who are committed to elevating the Walla Walla Valley from both a wine production and tourism perspective,” said Hansen.
Absolutely.
This honor, like the others, won’t go to our heads. Those in the wine industry here aren’t focused on awards, but on simply making great wine.
When great wine is consistently made, as it has been for decades here, then recognition follows. And while awards are never the goal, they are nice to receive.
So, well done, Walla Walla. Keep up the good work.