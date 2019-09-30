Valley Transit gives us a lot of bang for the buck, especially when you consider we live in a relatively small city.
If you need to get from Point A to Point B, it’s core service of trolley-style buses is a cost-effective solution, and if you find yourself needing the temporary or permanent services of Dial-A-Ride or other specialty services, Valley Transit has you covered.
The agency is on the brink of rolling out another welcome change as it swaps out aging diesel buses with electric replacements.
As Dian Ver Valen reported in Sunday’s U-B, the electric buses are outwardly quite similar to the older buses, though they are a bit roomier and have helpful improvements for passengers who use wheelchairs.
The buses don’t come cheap, but Valley Transit was able to pick up four of them for $590,000 due having landed to a $2.4 million federal grant.
While the nearly $3 million price tag might appear high, Valley Transit’s general manager, Angie Peters, notes diesel buses can run $700,000 to $800,000 apiece.
The agency isn’t planning to immediately go all-electric, because it turns out charging up a full fleet of buses could overtax the city’s power grid.
“If we were running all the buses at electric and we had some sort of circumstance where we had to put the majority of the fleet on to charge at the same time, we could shut down power,” Peters said.
So for the time being, the city will see an influx of four electric buses, to go along with existing diesel buses and a paratransit — Dial-A-Ride, etc. — fleet that uses entirely compressed natural gas.
That latter fleet is unique in the state as the only one that is all-CNG. Peters said the market for electric vehicles in the sizes needed for those services hasn’t yet matured to the point of being viable, but that as time goes on, going all-electric is possible.
Two of the new electric buses are expected to go into service later this autumn, with Valley Transit awaiting delivery of the remaining two.
Step by step, the agency is staying ahead of the curve, helping to keep our Valley’s air a touch cleaner, and helping put a dent in its use of fossil fuels as well.
Its example is a good one for all of us, taking wise, measured steps to cut down on waste without going overboard in a way that could have unintended consequences.