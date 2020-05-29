Vaccines for childhood diseases can't be put off

While COVID-19 is the focus of, well, everything, it’s not the only disease that threatens our health.
And that’s why it’s essential that proper precautions are taken to reduce or eliminate the spread of other diseases.
Yet, that’s not been happening at an acceptable rate in Washington state, particularly when it comes to young children getting necessary vaccinations on time.
The problem appears to be two-pronged. Some parents are concerned about seeking vaccinations for their children in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and some clinics have been closed for vaccinations, which has been the case locally.
This week, the state Department of Health reported a significant drop in the number of children being vaccinated over the past two months.
About 30% fewer children were vaccinated in March and about 40% fewer in April, compared to the average number of childhood vaccinations administered during those months between 2015 and 2019, according to state Health Department officials.
That’s concerning. Vaccinating children against childhood diseases protects them — and us.
Not long ago, Washington state demonstrated just how easy it is for diseases to resurface when vaccinations are not administrated.
A measles outbreak occurred last year that sickened more than 70 people in Clark County. Only 85% of kindergartners had received the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. Nearly all of that county’s cases were in children — 93% involved patients between the ages of 1 and 18 — and people who weren’t immunized, according to Seattle Times reporting. This outbreak occurred despite measles being declared eradicated in the United States in 2000.
This shows just how precarious protecting our health really is without vigilance. It’s even more important for babies.
The Times reports that, as parents have become engulfed with coronavirus concerns, they worried that taking their children to be immunized against childhood illnesses could lead to them getting COVID-19.
In other instances, parents wanted to get their children vaccinated only to have their appointments canceled because the clinic temporarily reduced services.
Dr. John Dunn, Kaiser Permanente Washington’s director of preventive care, said that not being vaccinated poses a real risk to children, especially those younger than 2 years old, because many of the vaccinations for that age group are for diseases that don’t have effective treatments or are highly contagious.
Washington state does not need another disease outbreak.
Now that Walla Walla and Columbia counties have moved into Phase 2 of reopening from the COVID shutdown, perhaps all or most clinics will be offering vaccines as usual.
If your children are behind in their vaccinations, don’t delay in getting them up to date.