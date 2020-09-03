Vaccines are only way to safely reach COVID-19 'herd immunity'

Politics can skew the meaning or intent of simple phrases.
For example, “defund the police” would seem on its face to mean eliminating financial support for law enforcement, but the majority of those using the phrase today contend it means to reallocate funding for police for mental health and other non law enforcement interventions we have come to expect police to handle.
It took a while, but now most folks understand the new use of this phrase.
But now we have a new one — “herd immunity,” used as a way to end the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many are using that phrase to push the idea of letting the coronavirus spread until a significant percent of the population, usually over 60%, have had the virus and become immune.
That, however, would be extremely foolish and deadly because COVID-19 kills a high number of the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. The death toll would soar if no preventative measures were taken.
Yet, in today’s world where vaccines for various lethal diseases are now commonplace, most expect “herd immunity” to be reached through vaccinations.
And that is what we must be focused on here. We can’t accept the idea of sacrificing the lives of millions of Americans on what has become for some a political stand.
According to webmd.com, “Researchers think that the R0 (the average number of people a sick person would infect) for COVID-19 is between 2 and 3. This means that one person can infect two to three other people. It also means 50% to 67% of the population would need to be resistant before herd immunity kicks in and the infection rates start to go down.”
Beyond that, there is some real doubt — based on science — that those who have contracted COVID-19 are protected against getting the disease again. At least one case has surfaced in which a person had the disease twice. And repeated blood tests of those who have had the virus show their resistance to the disease waning over time.
It could be possible that herd immunity cannot be achieved by simply allowing more than 60 percent of the population to get sick (or die).
This is why it is imperative that a vaccine or vaccines be discovered that is/are safe and long lasting.
Vaccines can’t be rushed into production and use that are not fully vetted. If a lousy vaccine is used that causes more harm than good, the public will be frightened to be vaccinated — and with good reason.
Politics can’t be at play in any decision regarding the release of a vaccine.
A solid, tested vaccine is what is needed to gain “herd immunity” without leaving a huge number of Americans dead.