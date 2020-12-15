Vaccinations have begun — get yours ASAP

On Monday morning U.S. health-care workers became the first Americans to receive the FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine.
In the days, weeks and months ahead, every person in this country will have the opportunity to be vaccinated.
Each of us, if we meet the criteria for safely receiving the vaccine, would be wise to do so. It will not only protect individuals from a disease that is now killing more than 3,000 Americans a day, it will allow the nation to once again fully reopen for business.
“I feel hopeful today. Relieved,” critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay said Monday after getting the first shot in the nation at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York. “I feel like healing is coming.”
It certainly does.
“This is mile 24 of a marathon. People are fatigued. But we also recognize that this end is in sight,” said Dr. Chris Dale of Swedish Health Services in Seattle.
True. But, like any marathon, the last 2.22 miles of the 26.22-mile journey can be the toughest.
Vaccinating a nation of more than 300 million people to reach a level in which the spread of COVID-19 has been sufficiently derailed is an enormous and complex task.
Still, getting to the point where a vaccine has been developed in less than a year has been astonishing. Many experts predicted making a safe and effective vaccine this fast could not happen. Yet, at least three different vaccines have been developed and have been proven to be effective and safe.
The vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech is the one that has been rolled out first. Another, made by Moderna, will be seeking FDA approval later this week.
Across the nation health-care workers and nursing home residents, the most vulnerable population, will be first in line for vaccination.
Each state will establish protocol on what groups, such as those over 65 and those with health conditions that put them at a greater risk of death, will be next in line.
Many people are eager to be vaccinated, so the line will be long.
However, a large segment of the population is skeptical about the vaccine and does not want to be inoculated soon — if ever.
This has created a situation in which vaccinations will essentially be rationed while the government simultaneously embarks on a campaign to assuage concerns about vaccine safety and encourage all to be vaccinated.
We can all do our part in getting America back on track and saving lives — ours as well as well as others’ — by getting a FDA-approved vaccine as soon as possible.