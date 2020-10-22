Utah gubernatorial candidates campaign for civility

A campaign ad released on Tuesday regarding Utah’s gubernatorial race has gone viral.
That’s a high bar to reach in politics 2020 as the norms of the past are shattered day after day.
Yet, Republican Spencer Cox and Democrat Chris Peterson got America’s attention by going in the other direction — they took a powerful stand for civility and unity in a pair of videos posted online.
Cox and Peterson are promoting civility above their own aspirations to serve as governor of Utah.
Cox, Utah’s lieutenant governor, and Peterson, a law professor, asked viewers together to “show the country that there’s a better way.”
“We can debate issues without degrading each other’s character,” Peterson said.
“No matter who wins the presidential election, we must all commit to a peaceful transfer of power and working together. So please vote and then let’s stand united for a better America,” Cox added.
The gubernatorial candidates, who appeared together on cable news shows on Wednesday, said the response from the public has been overwhelmingly positive.
In short, they hit on a message that many Americans seem to be yearning for during this year’s disputatious, mean-spirited campaign season of 2020.
Will their call for civility change anything in the final two weeks before the election? No.
The sad reality is that negative campaigning works, which is the only reason it is consistently used — and has been for decades, if not centuries.
Nevertheless, this call for civility — particularly if it is joined by other candidates in the weeks and months after the election — could pick up momentum over time.
To be clear, Cox and Peterson — who clearly are true believers in working together for the greater good — didn’t do anything that will likely change the outcome of their race. Cox has a 20-point lead in a state that hasn’t elected a Democrat as governor for 35 years. Cox is a lock to be governor.
Even so, the approach Cox and Peterson have taken, to disagree on issues but agree on the need to treat each other with respect and not to throw mud, is mighty refreshing.
We hope their message of civility goes beyond influencing candidates to extend to the general public.
The battle of ideas and public policy doesn’t have to be a war — us vs. them — but a thoughtful debate in which we can, when it’s over, agree to disagree and, perhaps, be friends.
Cox and Peterson make it look easy.