Every car or truck is equipped with turn signals. Yet, not all drivers use them.
Well, if you drive in Washington state you might want to escalate the use of your turn signals.
Not only is it the wise thing to do, it’s the law.
Last week, the state Supreme Court ruled unanimously that state law “compels drivers to use their signal every time they turn or change lanes on a roadway.”
The high court used its ruling to emphasis that turn signals offer safety for drivers and other people on the road.
“Blind corners and unprotected left turns with oncoming traffic abound; pedestrians may or may not cross streets depending on the presence of a car’s turn signal; and failing to signal may lead other drivers to think it safe to change lanes or turn themselves,” wrote Justice Barbara Madsen in the decision, adding, “Leaving the decision to use a signal to the perception of individual drivers undermines the ultimate purpose of traffic laws: Preventing accidents and encouraging highway safety.”
Exactly.
Turn signals aren’t optional — use them. It could save you from getting in an accident, hurting someone (or yourself) or getting pulled over by a cop.
This ruling upholds the power of law enforcement to pull over drivers solely based on the fact they didn’t signal.
In the 2015 case before the court, driver David Joseph Brown used his turn signal to enter a left-turn-only lane in Kennewick, but then didn’t keep the signal on once in the turn lane or while turning. State troopers pulled Brown over and subsequently arrested him for driving under the influence after a breath test measured his blood alcohol content at 0.26, more than triple the legal limit, according to The Seattle Times.
A Benton County District Court judge dismissed the case on the grounds it was not required to reactivate his signal in the turn-only lane. But higher courts saw it differently, and that led to the Supreme Court ruling.
It was a sound decision and, hopefully, the last word on this matter.
Using your turn signals for every turn or lane change is a much safer way to drive — and, in the wake of the high court ruling, we also know it’s the legal way to drive.
