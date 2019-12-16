The U.S. government has an obligation to provide its soldiers, sailors and Marines top-notch health care.
And that should certainly include protections from botched medical procedures and other maladies suffered because of malpractice.
Yet, that’s not the case. Current law — established by a 1950 Supreme Court case — prevents military service members from suing for compensation for injuries that were a result of military negligence.
But this wrong is about to be made right through bipartisan legislation that was approved in the U.S. House last week, is expected to be approved by the Senate soon and then signed into law by President Trump, who has indicated he favors the change
The legislation, named after a Fort Bragg soldier whose cancer was misdiagnosed, was included in the final version of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.
The Sgt. 1st Class Richard Stayskal Military Medical Accountability Act of 2019 , co-sponsored by Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., and others authorizes the “Secretary of Defense to allow, settle, and pay an administrative claim against the United States for personal injury or death of a member of the uniformed services that was the result of medical malpractice caused by a Department of Defense health care provider.”
This would be real progress for a variety of reasons beyond the obvious fact that those injured through malpractice will be appropriately compensated.
The legislation will hold military doctors and staff accountable for mistakes, and thus should serve as a deterrent to mishaps occurring. Yes, problems will still occur — we are all human — but the threat of malpractice provides incentive to take extra steps to ensure patient safety.
Those in the military should have at least the same rights to seek compensation for malpractice in the courts as civilians.
McClatchy News Service reported that Sgt. Stayskal, who is terminally ill with stage 4 lung cancer, personally lobbied Congress. His presence surely had a powerful impact.
“Now there’s hope for some kind of recourse. It’s an exciting day,” Stayskal said.
The legislation is only retroactive through 2017. That cutoff, while very sad for many, is understandable as going back further would clog the system with lawsuits and be extremely difficult to prove as so much time has gone by.
Still, this law should provide safeguards and compensation going forward for this in the military.