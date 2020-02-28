Your Presidential Primary ballot arrived in the mail a few days ago. You’ve had time to ruminate — and, perhaps, became annoyed at the very idea of having to publicly declare yourself either a Democrat or a Republican in order to cast your ballot.
You are not alone.
Across the state voters have been voicing their displeasure to state and county election officials at rules for the Presidential Primary.
Locally, Walla Walla County Auditor Karen Martin and the people in her office’s elections division have been hearing complaints loud and clear.
And earlier this week Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman — a Republican and the state’s top election official — said she won’t vote in the state’s March 10 presidential primary because of ballots requiring partisan declarations.
We agree — this is irksome.
But at least other primaries in Washington state are not held hostage by the two political parties. Voters in Washington wrested control of the primaries from the Republicans and Democrats.
About two decades ago Democrats and Republicans challenged Washington’s popular open primary in which voters could crisscross the ballot, voting for some Democrats and some Republicans. The parties successfully went to court to force voters to declare a party preference to cast a primary ballot.
But the Washington State Grange, in an effort to bring the power back to the people, pushed an initiative in 2004 that established the current top-two system.
This has been a great fit for Washington’s independent-minded voters. It’s resulted in more representative elections as areas that are deeply Republican can have two GOP candidates in the final while more liberal areas often have two Democrats having off in November.
The presidential election is an entirely different process. It is driven by the party and its leaders from bottom to top.
Given that, having the option for Democrats in Washington to participate in their party’s heated primary race makes sense
In the past, the state has offered an unaffiliated ballot that wasn’t considered by the parties but did give independents a chance to express themselves.
Wyman said she would like to see the Legislature add that option again.
Wyman says she doesn’t want to break her perfect streak of voting (a streak verified by state records), according to The Seattle Times, but she said she doesn’t feel right about signing the party declaration.
Those who feel the same way should not feel guilty about tossing their Presidential Primary ballot in the trash.
But if you do feel that you are a Democrat or Republican, you should cast your ballot for the March 10 election.
These votes will count, will make a statement about support for Trump and could play a role in selecting the Democratic nominee.