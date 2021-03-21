Core to local journalism is encouraging community conversation. Our Valley is full of diverse groups, and as such, a wide spectrum of opinions is represented not only through our reporting but through our letters to the editor.
Our Readers’ Opinions — your letters to the editor — are the heart of the Union-Bulletin’s opinion pages, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.
Though some might not believe it, the U-B is committed to making every effort to get your letters in print. All of your letters.
Here at the U-B, we firmly believe that a community is made stronger through diversity of opinions and thought. We don’t just publish letters that agree with our editorials or praise the paper’s news coverage. Letter writers should feel free to state their views. Those who regularly read the opinion page know that the letters reflect that — the variety of published perspectives surprises many.
But what reasons bar a letter from being published?
The U-B does not publish certain letters due to length, factual error and libel. If this is the case, we contact letter writers with suggestions on how to workshop their letters. If the letter writer can’t or won’t trim a letter to be under 200 words or allow changes to be made to remove factual errors or libelous remarks, the letter won’t run.
We recently made a change to the 200-word limit to align ourselves with other regional newspapers and to help with issues such as too many letters to run during busy periods like election season. A shorter word count also helps writers zero in on their point and not spend a lot of time writing off topic.
Other reasons for non-publication include letters submitted by people with no connection to the area (usually mass mailings), letters sent anonymously or written illegibly.
A simple way to ensure your letter can be considered for publication is to clearly and succinctly state your opinion on a topic of general, local interest, adding context to help guide readers through your line of thinking. Citing your sources is encouraged not only because it gives readers a better idea of where you’re coming from— the added credibility doesn’t hurt either — but also helps our editors with fact checking.
For a more detailed list of letter-writing guidelines, visit ubne.ws/letterguidance.
Fostering community discussion is among the most important roles of any newspaper. The more voices that are heard, the better our readers are served.
Again, our intent is to publish all letters that conform to our policies. Our commitment to letting our readers’ voices be heard remains strong despite the growing trend toward polarizing speech and ideals in our community and beyond.