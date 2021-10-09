Valley voters will have the opportunity in the next few weeks to elect people to serve on a number of local city councils, school boards and in other posts.
Over the next week, the Union-Bulletin will publish its endorsements for the Walla Walla City Council races, the two Walla Walla Public School Board races as well as the College Place mayoral race, all coming up on the Nov. 7 ballot.
We’re not so much seeking agreement as we are urging the importance of making an informed vote.
Some readers have questioned the motives of the Union-Bulletin’s editorial endorsements in the past. They seem to believe the newspaper hopes to influence the outcome of elections by making endorsements.
That’s not the case.
The Union-Bulletin believes it has a responsibility to the community to try to stimulate interest and debate in the campaigns.
We believe one of the best ways to do this is to make recommendations, giving voters an entry point for discussions and debates about each issue and each race.
The opinions expressed in the Union-Bulletin’s endorsement are those of its three-person Editorial Board, consisting of Editorial Page Editor Mary Aparicio, Senior Editor Dian Ver Valen and Director of Pre-Press and IT James Blethen.
Also contributing to the U-B in this year’s election cycle is our new interim Community Editorial Board, which will function until the end of 2021.
Those board members are Damien Sinnott, Kathryn Barron, Noah Levitt and Pedrito Maynard-Reid. Though they will have tasks beyond the election cycle, such as helping to form a long-term community editorial board strategy, this group of volunteers will conduct the interview and the U-B’s endorsement for the Walla Walla City Council South Ward race between encumbent City Council member Myron Huie and past U-B Editorial Board Editor Rick Eskil.
We are grateful to these community members for their willingness to lend their time and expertise in this race where the U-B cannot credibly make an unbiased endorsement. Also note that Noah Levitt will not be participating in the South Ward race endorsement as he contributed to the campaign of one of the candidates before volunteering to join the Community Editorial Board.
Finally, we want to remind readers that letters to the editor regarding the election will be accepted until noon on Oct. 26. This deadline is strictly enforced. Keep in mind that the 18-day voting period begins on Oct. 17.
