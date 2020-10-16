U-B endorsements for November’s General Election

Following are the Union-Bulletin Editorial Board’s recommendations for the Nov. 3 election.
Walla Walla County
Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners, District 1
Roger Esparza, Republican
Superior Court Judge
Mike Mitchell (nonpartisan)
State 16th Legislative District
Senate
Danielle Garbe Reser, Democrat
House, Position 1
Mark Klicker, Republican
House, Position 2
Skyler Rude, Republican
Federal
President of the United States
Joe Biden, Democrat
U.S. Congress, 5th Congressional District
Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Republican
Statewide offices
Governor
Jay Inlsee, Democrat
Lieutenant Governor
Denny Heck, Democrat
Secretary of State
Kim Wyman, Republican
State Treasurer
Duane A. Davidson, Republican
State Auditor
Pat McCarthy, Democrat
Attorney General
Bob Ferguson, Democrat
Commissioner of Public Lands
Hilary Franz, Democrat
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Chris Reykdal (nonpartisan)
Insurance Commissioner
Mike Kreidler, Democrat
Statewide measures
Measure 90 — Approved
Engrossed Senate Joint Resolution 8212 — Approved
The Union-Bulletin’s recommendations are those of its four-person Editorial Board, consisting of Editorial Page Editor Rick Eskil, Senior Editor Dian Ver Valen, Design Services Director James Blethen and Copy Editor Mary Aparicio.
Letters to the editor regarding the election will be accepted until noon Oct. 27.