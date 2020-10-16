You have permission to edit this article.
U-B endorsements for November’s General Election

  • 1 min to read

Following are the Union-Bulletin Editorial Board’s recommendations for the Nov. 3 election.

Walla Walla County

Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners, District 1

Roger Esparza, Republican

Superior Court Judge

Mike Mitchell (nonpartisan)

State 16th Legislative District

Senate

Danielle Garbe Reser, Democrat

House, Position 1

Mark Klicker, Republican

House, Position 2

Skyler Rude, Republican

Federal

President of the United States

Joe Biden, Democrat

U.S. Congress, 5th Congressional District

Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Republican

Statewide offices

Governor

Jay Inlsee, Democrat

Lieutenant Governor

Denny Heck, Democrat

Secretary of State

Kim Wyman, Republican

State Treasurer

Duane A. Davidson, Republican

State Auditor

Pat McCarthy, Democrat

Attorney General

Bob Ferguson, Democrat

Commissioner of Public Lands

Hilary Franz, Democrat

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Chris Reykdal (nonpartisan)

Insurance Commissioner

Mike Kreidler, Democrat

Statewide measures

Measure 90 — Approved

Engrossed Senate Joint Resolution 8212 — Approved

The Union-Bulletin’s recommendations are those of its four-person Editorial Board, consisting of Editorial Page Editor Rick Eskil, Senior Editor Dian Ver Valen, Design Services Director James Blethen and Copy Editor Mary Aparicio.

Letters to the editor regarding the election will be accepted until noon Oct. 27.