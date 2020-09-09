U-B begins endorsements

Over the next few weeks, the Union-Bulletin will be running its endorsements for the state Legislature, county commission as well as state and national offices for the Nov. 3 election.
We’re not so much seeking agreement as we are urging the importance of making an informed vote.
Some people have misconceptions about the motives of the Union-Bulletin’s editorial endorsements. They seem to believe the newspaper hopes to influence the outcome of elections by making endorsements.
That’s not the case.
The Union-Bulletin believes it has a responsibility to the community to try to stimulate interest and debate in the campaigns.
We believe one of the best ways to do this is to make recommendations, giving voters an entry point for discussions and debates about each issue and each race.
The opinions expressed in the Union-Bulletin’s recommendations are those of its four-person Editorial Board, consisting of Editorial Page Editor Rick Eskil, Senior Editor Dian Ver Valen, Design Services Director James Blethen and Copy Editor Mary Aparicio.
Letters to the editor regarding the election will be accepted until noon Oct. 27. The deadline is strictly enforced. Keep in mind that the 18-day voting period begins on Oct. 16.