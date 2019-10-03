Over the next few weeks, the Union-Bulletin will be running its endorsements for Walla Walla City Council races, the Port commission race and state ballot issues for the Nov. 5 election.
We’re not so much seeking agreement as we are urging the importance of making an informed vote.
Some people have misconceptions about the motives of the Union-Bulletin’s editorial endorsements. They seem to believe the Union-Bulletin hopes to influence the outcome of elections by making endorsements.
That’s not the case.
The Union-Bulletin believes it has a responsibility to the community to try to stimulate interest and debate in the campaigns.
We believe one of the best ways to do this is to make recommendations, giving voters an entry point for discussions and debates about each issue and each race.
However, we will not be taking stands on 12 — yes, a full dozen — advisory votes on taxes that have already been approved because the votes are meaningless. Asking citizens in a nonbinding vote to approve or reject taxes enacted by the Legislature serves only to frustrate the public.
As a society, citizens empower their representatives to consider decisions carefully and vote in a way they believe is best for the people who elected them.
Voters should allow lawmakers to do the job we elected them to do, not constantly second-guess them with nonsensical advisory votes.
If voters don’t like what their representative, senators, council members or commissioners are doing, they can vote to boot them from office.
Elections should matter, not advisory votes, and we believe voters should spend their time and energy focused on casting ballots that matter.
***
The opinions expressed in the Union-Bulletin’s recommendations are those of its five-person Editorial Board, consisting of Editorial Page Editor Rick Eskil, Publisher Brian Hunt, Managing Editor Alasdair Stewart, Design Services Director James Blethen and Copy Editor Mary Aparicio.
Letters to the editor regarding the election will be accepted until noon Oct. 29. The deadline is strictly enforced. Keep in mind that the 18-day voting period begins on Oct. 18.