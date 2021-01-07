Trump, radical Republicans to blame for riot

Some Republicans in Congress — including 5th Congressional District Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers – dishonored themselves and, worse, have undermined our Constitution by continuing to push President Trump’s baseless claim he won the election.
The siege on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday is their doing. They should have stood up to Trump’s delusions in November.
McMorris Rodgers and the other radical Republicans must apologize to Americans for their sycophancy to the president.
The fact is Joe Biden won the election. There was no widespread voter fraud. This election was conducted fairly.
The challenge to accepting the electoral votes in Congress, which was halted by the assault on the Capitol, was a political stunt. A dangerous one as it turns out. Four lives have been lost so far.
Trump and his followers have produced zero evidence of fraud. This is why more than 60 courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, have rejected every legal challenge to change the results of the election.
All claims of election fraud are based on Trump’s hyperbolic, delusional rants.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a staunchly conservative Republican, gave an extraordinary speech on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday urging his colleagues to accept the electoral votes.
“This election was not unusually close. 1976, 2000 and 2004 were all closer than this. The Electoral College margin was almost identical to what it was 2016. If this election were overturned by the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral,” McConnell said.
McConnell’s excellent point is that if every presidential election is challenged without evidence by the losing candidate then our votes won’t matter nor will electoral votes matter. Elections would be decided by the political party in power.
“We will either hasten down a poisonous path where only the winners of elections actually accept the results, or show we can still muster the patriotic courage that our forebearers showed not only in victory, but in defeat,” McConnell said.
All should heed his words.
But a day earlier, on Tuesday, McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, said she would support the effort to object to Biden’s win. She said her decision was about “examining allegations of potential fraud ”
That, to be blunt, is garbage.
Wednesday, following the riot, she tweeted: “I have decided I will vote to uphold the Electoral College results and I encourage Donald Trump to condemn and put an end to this madness.” It’s too late.
She should have followed Rep Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, who said he would affirm Biden’s election on constitutional principles.
“The Constitution is clear. States select electors. Congress does not. … We must count the electoral votes submitted by the states,” he said.
The radical partisan stand taken by McMorris Rodgers and others Republicans in Congress must end for the good of the nation.