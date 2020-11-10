Trebek was more than a game-show host, he was a friend to his viewers

On Sunday morning, as America was continuing its decompression from the 2020 election, we got the news that Jeopardy! host Alex Trebeck died.
While this was not a shock to anybody, as the nation’s quintessential quizmaster had been battling pancreatic cancer since 2019, it nevertheless was very sad news.
For many, Trebek seemed like a trusted friend. He was the guy many turned to in the early evening to help them relax after a long day of work, school or just life. His calm and steady approach, often sprinkled with quick-witted (and dry) humor, as the host of the game show Jeopardy! was as entertaining and fun as it was calming.
Trebek was at the helm of the popular game show for 36 years, taking.
“Much like his program, Mr. Trebek indulged in few frills. He favored conservative suits. When he shaved his signature mustache in 2001 — ‘on a whim,’ he said — his viewership erupted in titillation,” wrote Emily Langer, a Washington Post obituary writer. “The most exuberant flourish about the show might have been the exclamation mark in the title. Mr. Trebek, for his part, emitted few if any exclamations.”
Trebek took the game seriously, but not himself. He conducted the game with precision, making certain the responses were framed as a question and pronounced correctly. His quips served to break the tension — adding enjoyment to the show that aired at 7:30 p.m. for most of us living in the Walla Walla Valley.
“My job,” he told The Associated Press in 2012, “is to provide the atmosphere and assistance to the contestants to get them to perform at their very best. And if I’m successful doing that, I will be perceived as a nice guy and the audience will think of me as being a bit of a star. But not if I try to steal the limelight! The stars of ‘Jeopardy!’ are the material and the contestants.”
And when Trebek was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, which he knew would end his life, he was matter-of-fact with his audience about the harsh reality of the disease and vowed to continue to host the show until he could do so no more.
Over the past two years, Trebek was simply amazing as he performed as host without missing a beat while undergoing chemotherapy, which left him weak and in terrible pain.
Trebek didn’t feel sorry for himself in the final years of his life. Instead, he made it his mission to make sure his audience would enjoy Jeopardy! Trebek-style as long as possible.
Jeopardy! will likely go on as a TV game show, but it won’t be the same without Trebek — his charm, wit and steady command — as the host. He will be missed by those who spent countless evenings with him over the past 36 years.