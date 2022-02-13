In November 2021, much ado was rightly made about Washington’s bipartisan redistricting committee not conducting the people’s business in view of the people.
Now, in withholding a memo on the city’s decision about a tattoo policy without a proper explanation, the Walla Walla City Council is making a similar mistake.
In response to increased public scrutiny, the City Council reviewed its tattoo policy back in 2020, which required all city employees to cover potentially offensive tattoos during work hours. In the process, members of the public called for all offensive tattoos to be flat-out banned among city workers.
However, on Sept. 21, 2021, city attorney Tim Donaldson said that the city of Walla Walla could not implement this sort of policy because it would be struck down as unconstitutional in federal courts.
The reasoning, he argued, was based on a confidential legal memo “protected by attorney-client privilege and as an ‘attorney work product,’” reports the U-B’s Emry Dinman.
Since the topic in question affects public policy, many local residents, in a Feb. 5 letter, have called on the City Council to waive confidentiality in favor of public discourse.
The letter also called for a new tattoo policy to be publicly discussed and passed or rejected by the council to rectify the previous decision that was made out of public view.
If the memo remains confidential, Dinman reports, several locals may “pursue litigation under Washington’s public meetings and records law.”
According to the Open Public Meetings Act, public voting bodies can hold non-public conversations for only a few reasons: personnel matters, legal issues or security concerns.
As far as we know, the city has not given any clear and qualifying reason for withholding the memo in question.
“That refusal appears clearly erroneous, since no lawsuit exists or is threatened concerning the actual adoption of such a policy, and the memo or memos have been publicly referred to as the basis of the council’s previous invalid decision on this issue,” wrote former city Mayor Barbara Clark and Whitman College professors Timothy Kaufman-Osborn and Jack Johnson in the Feb. 5 letter.
If there are appropriate reasons for not sharing the memo, we’d not object as strongly.
But the lack of communication points to a lack of transparency exhibited thus far, which smacks of “because I said so” type arguments — a disservice to the democratic society we should be crafting.
Public discourse should be a priority when crafting policy. And transparency while crafting policy should be nonnegotiable.