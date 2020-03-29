Tougher laws needed to combat price gouging

The price gouging for medical and basic supplies at the onset of the coronavirus was troubling. That it has continued as the spread of the virus has grown into a pandemic and global health crisis is horrifying.
Thankfully, the vast majority of people don’t engage in such activities and find price gouging abhorrent. Many people and companies have stepped forward in recent weeks to stop it. This includes law enforcement.
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s received numerous complaints, in the hundreds, recently. Many were about online retailers or those using online sites, but some were from traditional grocery and drug stores, mini-marts and gas stations.
In an interview with The Seattle Times, Ferguson said his office has opened multiple investigations into price-gouging allegations. This includes sending investigators to stores to follow up on consumer complaints, and issuing multiple subpoenas for business records. That’s a great start.
It’s unlikely that anybody will go to jail, but at least penalties could be levied and the price gouging could be curbed.
A message needs to be sent that taking advantage of each other in a crisis is morally wrong. What’s been going on is incredibly selfish.
For example, The Times reported a listing on an online marketplace of a dented, one-third used bottle of Germ-X sanitizer for $20, twice the usual retail price a full bottle. Another seller listed a new 2-liter bottle of hand sanitizer for $150.
The same item was priced at $10.74 at Walmart, but, of course, was unavailable. That’s because the gougers and hoarders brought everything over the past few weeks.
Moving forward, Washington state needs tougher laws to deal with those who take advantage of others. It’s criminal — or, at least, it should be.
Washington’s Consumer Protection Act gives the Attorney General’s Office the power to enforce penalties against businesses engaged in deceptive or unfair practices, but there is no law in place to specifically prohibit price gouging during declared emergencies.
California, however, has an anti-gouging law that bans raising the prices of many consumer goods and services by more than 10% after an emergency has been declared. Violations can be punishable with jail time.
Ferguson said his staff is studying the issue. The California law could be a good place to start.
“I’ve got a 91-year-old mother. If she needs some hand sanitizer, she shouldn’t have to pay 50 bucks. It’s critical for her health,” Ferguson said. “From my standpoint, not only is it illegal to be price gouging in this emergency, it’s immoral as well.”
Exactly. Ferguson’s anger is justified. He and state lawmakers need to channel that into action when this crisis passes and the Legislature goes into session in January.