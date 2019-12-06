Vaping — either with tobacco or marijuana — has become a national concern over the past few months as about 3,000 people in the U.S. have become extremely sick. Almost 50 have died.
It’s also a local concern. And this is why we applaud an effort in the Valley to educate our community about the dangers of vaping.
On Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Providence St. Mary Medical Center’s Southgate Auditorium (formerly Walla Walla General Hospital) a program titled “Clearing the Air about Vaping” will take place. The public is invited to this free event. The program is aimed at those 12 and over.
The latest information about vaping and its dangers will be presented by three local experts — pulmonologist Dr. Tim Davidson, tobacco cessation specialist Matthew Joscelyn and Amy Osterman, youth marijuana and tobacco prevention coordinator for Walla Walla County’s Department of Community Health,.
Those who are vaping now and parents who have concerns about their children vaping could benefit from this program.
This week, Osterman and County Health Department prevention specialist Peggy Needham talked with U-B reporter Sheila Hagar about the need to clear up misinformation about vaping, starting with the term vaping.
“We keep calling it vaping, and calling it vapor,” Osterman said. “But it’s an aerosol. It’s more like hairspray.”
The very idea of inhaling hairspray or deodorant — anything in an aerosal can — does not sound good for you. In fact, it seems downright dangerous, especially if it is done over and over again.
The devices used to vape, known as e-cigarettes, produce an aerosol by heating a liquid that usually contains nicotine — the addictive drug in traditional cigarettes, cigars and other tobacco products — plus flavorings and other chemicals that help to make the aerosol. The aerosol is inhaled into the users’ lungs, but bystanders can also breathe in this aerosol when the user exhales into the air, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC has made it clear that vaping is not safe for children, teens or young adults. While that declaration of unsafe might not yet officially apply to adults, common sense would indicate that vaping is also a health hazard for adults.
Yes, it is legal to vape both tobacco and marijuana products — at least for now — so we as a society expect adults to make their own decisions about whether or not to vape.
This program, which offers an opportunity get answers from respected local professionals, will provide the information necessary to make a reasoned decision.