To be certain ballot is counted, return early and check signature

All the talk across the nation about mail-in ballots, much of it political rhetoric, has some voters on edge.
And the headline on a news story out of the Tri-Cities, “Here is why more than 2,000 Tri-Cities primary ballots were rejected” (published in the Union-Bulletin on Monday), doesn’t help.
Some perspective is needed to calm the nerves.
Rejected ballots is not unusual nor is it a sign that mail-in voting is flawed. It also should not be taken as a knock on the U.S. Postal Service.
The fact is that many of the ballots not counted were rejected because of operator error — voters mailed their ballots too late or simply failed to sign their ballots.
Cameron Probert of the Tri-City Herald reported that about 2,100 voters in Benton and Franklin counties didn’t get their primary ballots counted this month. More than half were rejected because they were postmarked after Election Day.
This has been happening in the Tri-Cities area and in Walla Walla County over the past few years as the local post offices send all their mail to Spokane to be processed.
David Valiant, Walla Walla County election supervisor, said the county had 104 ballots rejected this month for being too late. That, he said, is about average as 116 late ballots were rejected for being late in the primary four years ago and 107 in the 2018 primary.
“For those that wait, the drop boxes are still the way to go,” Valiant said.
This is something he has been preaching for years.
So, too, have we. And for those using the mail, we have urged them not to wait too long.
“Keep in mind that if you are planning to mail your ballot on (Election Day), do it early in the day to ensure it will be postmarked that day.” we wrote last year. “Those living in rural communities should drop their ballot in the mailbox a day or two early ... as it might take some time to get to Spokane to be postmarked.”
As to signatures not being on the returned ballot, sometimes people just forget. Others are rushed and sign in a way that does not match their signature on file.
We should all be pleased that county election officials take the time and effort to match signatures. It shows the integrity of the election is taken extremely seriously.
Signatures problems can, however, be overcome if the ballot is returned early enough.
Election officials in each county send voters a letter giving them a few days to return the signed ballot. In addition, if time is critical, election officials try to reach voters by phone if a number is available.
County election officials in Walla Walla, Benton and Franklin counties, and those around the state, are dialed in on mail-in voting and are committed to counting every vote.
For those who have concerns about their ballot, Walla Walla County (and the state) offers voters a way to track ballots online. Go to the Walla Walla County Auditor’s website or bit.ly/3hsQvpv.