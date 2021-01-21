Timing is wrong for enormous hike in state gas tax

While improving Washington state’s transportation infrastructure must be a priority for the state and its Legislature, enacting the highest gasoline tax in America does not have to be a requisite.
Washington already has a hefty gasoline tax, which is in the nation’s top 10, that should be sufficient to boost transportation construction and maintenance if it is targeted properly.
But this week House Democrats proposed an 18-cent a gallon gas tax boost as well as a carbon fee, which could add another 15 cents a gallon at the pump.
When these are added to the current state and federal taxes and fees, Washingtonians could be paying $1 a gallon to governments. And that would be the highest in the nation.
That’s a tax burden that’s foolish at a time when the economy is sluggish because of the COVID-19 shutdown and unemployment has skyrocketed.
Making gasoline more than 30 cents a gallon more expensive could undercut efforts to get the state’s economy headed in a positive direction.
It will also add further pain to those who have had their work hours reduced or have been laid off in the midst of the pandemic.
“The timing is going to be very difficult because things have just continued to get worse economically as a result of COVID,” said Rep. Andrew Barkis of Olympia, the top-ranked Republican member of the House Transportation Committee. “The governor’s continuing to extend the closures, and we don’t see any relief in the new phases that he’s proposed.”
That’s reality. It might be a short term situation, but it’s what millions of Washingtonians are facing right now.
This is not a good time to add such a huge tax burden.
Barkis suggested the state focus on the maintenance and projects that had been approved over the past decade.
We see that as living prudent — living within our means. That could also include shifting priorities within the old projects and new projects.
The proposal out of the House feels overly ambitious when the state and national economy is precarious. The House plan calls for spending $27 billion over 16 years to fund more maintenance, fund replacement of fish-blocking road culverts and the electrification of diesel ferries on Puget Sound.
While we agree these are all important, taxpayers simply can’t afford to do it all — particularly in the midst of an economic slowdown created by a pandemic.