Threats of political violence must end

It’s one thing to hold fervent political views, but it’s an entirely different matter — a crime, in fact — to threaten violence against those who hold different views and government officials.
Horrifyingly, threats of violence against election officials and others in the wake of President Trump’s loss to President-elect Joe Biden have surfaced over the past month.
Over the weekend, Washington state Election Director Lori Augino was specifically targeted with an online threat.
It was posted on a national website describing “enemies of the people,” according to The Seattle Times. The site features photos and notes on elected officials and elections workers, along with home addresses and contact information, including Augino’s. In addition to targeting Augino, the website also posted photos and personal information for Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, as well as the GOP governors of Arizona and Georgia, and the Democratic governors of Michigan and Nevada. FBI Director Chris Wray and Chris Krebs, the DHS official recently fired by Trump were also targeted.
“The following individuals have aided and abetted the fraudulent election against Trump,” the post states, concluded with “Your days are numbered.” It had a timer clock that was ticking down
This is despicable, dangerous and must end. Trump and his supporters, particularly those in high-profile positions of power and influence such as members of Congress and governors must condemn these threats without equivocation.
If not, someone will get seriously hurt — or even killed.
Now, to be clear, those who make these vile threats are not merely political zealots, they are deranged criminals who might also be mentally ill.
Washington’s top two Republican lawmakers, House Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox of Yelm and Senate Minority Leader John Braun of Centralia issued a statement denouncing the threat.
“We have recently seen shocking evidence of a threat to a Washington state election official — including a picture, home address and personal contact information — on a national website,” according to the joint statement. “The harassment and threats to state election officials must stop. We categorically denounce these actions and any threats of political violence.”
Good for them, but that’s only a small step in putting an end to these threats. Far more needs to be done at the national level.
A chorus of Republican supporters of Trump need to unite in putting an end to these horrific threats. And they must do so now, before it is too late.