Thoughtful discussions needed as state slowly reopens

As Washington state looks at slowly reopening from the current restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, thoughtful debate is needed from our elected leaders.
On Friday, Republican state lawmakers released their plan for “safely restarting Washington’s economy while state government’s response to the COVID-19 emergency continues.”
While Democrats control both houses of the Legislature, as well as the governor’s mansion, this three-page proposal by House and Senate Republicans should be part of the discussion. We strongly believe minority views deserve consideration as the constituents of those senators and representatives should have their voices heard and concerns addressed.
However, when Washington became the first state in the nation hit with the coronavirus, authoritative action was needed.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s swift, reasonable and effective approach to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus in Washington state is laudable and has been effective.
Inslee used the power granted to the executive branch — closing schools, shutting down restaurants and limiting public movement — wisely.
The governor’s power is not absolute. Nor should it be. This is why the legislative branch of government — the House and Senate — has authority of taxing, spending and many other aspects of running the state.
As we move beyond the initial emergency created by the virus, the Legislature must become more and more involved.
The GOP has specifically suggested Gov. Inslee allow businesses to reopen in which the risk of contracting COVID-19 is “low” such as auto dealers, car washes, remodeling companies/contractors, residential construction, hairdressers/barbers, RV parks, dentists, accountants/tax preparers and more.
It is prudent to look at each of those types of businesses individually. The pros and cons should be considered in juxtaposition to the overall public good of continuing to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
We stated in an earlier editorial that Inslee made the right call to allow public construction projects, such as the building and renovation at Walla Walla High School, to continue. The workers are often outdoors and can easily work six feet or more apart.
We see little difference with residential construction. Other states have allowed that business to continue with little adverse effect.
Looking through the GOP list of suggested businesses to reopen, we see residential construction as one that’s ripe for a relaunch.
This, of course, is just one of many areas that needed to be thoroughly vetted. As we move through this pandemic, that approach should be taken with each business sector that’s now closed.