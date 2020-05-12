Those on Electoral College must vote as state voters do

The Electoral College — mandated by the U.S. Constitution as the way the nation elects its president — is not universally beloved, particularly by those who believe the popular vote across America should be the way the president is chosen.
The debate over the Electoral College’s role has intensified given that the current president, Donald Trump, and George W. Bush, both Republicans, were elected by the Electoral College while losing the popular vote. That hadn’t happened since the 19th century when John Quincy Adams, Rutherford B. Hayes and Benjamin Harrison took office without a popular majority.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in a Washington state case that could change the way the Electoral College does its business.
However, and this is critically important, any decision the high court makes won’t do away with the Electoral College. The only way that can be done is to amend the Constitution by Congress and a supermajority of states.
The case before the high court stems from a Washington state Supreme Court ruling a year ago that upheld a $1,000 fine, as state law stipulates, imposed on “faithless electors” who defied both a pledge they had made and the will of Washington voters by casting their Electoral College votes for candidates other than Hillary Clinton in 2016.
The state court, in our opinion, got it right. Now the federal court will consider the challenge to those fines and a similar challenge to a Colorado law on Wednesday.
If the challenges prevail it could make the Electoral College system far less stable heading into the 2020 election. That’s a concern.
The spirit of the Founders and Constitution should be followed — at least until the Constitution is amended.
When people are selected to serve on the Electoral College from Washington state, they sign a pledge to vote for the winner of the election.
Legally, it’s binding. It should also be ethically binding. When voters in Washington cast their presidential ballot they are essentially casting ballots for either the Republican electors or Democratic electors.
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson writes in a brief to the U.S. Supreme Court that if the faithless electors prevail, it would “profoundly undermine public confidence in the value of participating in our democracy.”
Ferguson further writes that without oversight by state law, electors could sell their vote or do the work of a foreign power without fear of removal.
“These 538 individuals (across the nation) are empowered to implement the people’s will, not to thwart it,” Ferguson writes. “Theirs are not the only votes that matter.”
And that’s the key point. Those serving in the Electoral College represent the voters in their state, and they must hold true to the commitment they made when they agreed to serve as electors.