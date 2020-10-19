This year, more than ever, get a flu vaccination

So, you haven’t seen the need to get a flu shot every year? After all, you never or rarely get the flu, right?
Well, 2020 — as we are all painfully aware — has thrust a global pandemic on us with a death toll that hasn’t been seen in a century.
Now might be a great time to rethink that position.
More than one million people have died of COVID-19 in the world, with more than 200,000 of them in the United States. To this point about eight million Americans have been sickened by the disease, the most of any single nation in the world.
No place in this country is immune. Nearly a thousand people in Walla Walla County have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
With winter — and flu season — approaching, the COVID-19 pandemic could intersect with a flu outbreak to make the current lousy situation far, far worse.
Medical professionals are strongly urging everyone to get a flu vaccine sooner rather than later.
And they are making it easier than ever to get vaccinated.
Last week, for example, there was a drive-by vaccination clinic for children and teenagers at Walla Walla High School.
On Oct. 24, Providence St. Mary Medical Center will hold a drive-thru flu vaccination clinic for those 18 and older. This has been an annual event for the local hospital, but it takes on a greater importance in the midst of a pandemic. It takes place at the Providence Southgate Medical Park’s main building entrance (formerly General Hospital) off Second Avenue.
The flu shots will be free. It begins at 9 a.m. and will go until noon or when the vaccine is gone.
Free is a price that can’t be beat.
Of course, the flu shots are available at most clinics and even many pharmacies.
Again, the effort to get the public vaccinated against the flu to mitigate the toll COVID-19 is being taken very seriously.
In addition, the flu by itself can also be deadly.
“It is a serious disease; it is not trivial. Let’s do what we can with the tools that we have, and we have a good tool in an influenza vaccine,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top — and most famous — epidemiologist.
Since a COVID-19 vaccine is not yet available, do what you can to protect yourself and your family as winter approaches — get a flu shot.
And do it even if you have never done it before.