The will of the people is sacrosanct. So, too, is the state constitution.
And, at times, these two powerful forces come into conflict. That’s when the judicial system — specifically the state Supreme Court — comes into play.
It’s happening now as 53 percent of state voters in November approved Initiative 976, which reduces annual vehicle license renewals to $30, and reduces or removes the authority of state and local governments to charge several motor vehicle taxes and fees that pay for transportation projects.
However, the constitutionality of the voter-approved measure has been challenged by Seattle, King County and the Garfield County Transportation Authority. They are seeking to have I-976 nullified in its entirety on the grounds that it is unconstitutional for several reasons.
As a result, I-976 has not yet become law and that has many citizens outraged. Republicans, well aware of the public outcry over this, are pushing to have the Legislature take action to impose $30 car tabs when lawmakers convene in Olympia in January.
“I’ve never seen the kind of outrage we are seeing right now following I-976, whether it’s in my email inbox, social media, conversations I’m having with people,” Sen. Hans Zeiger, R-Puyallup, told The Tacoma News Tribune. Zeiger is calling for lawmakers to impose $30 car tabs immediately after the 60-day session begins.
But Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, said he won’t ask the Legislature to approve $30 car tabs. He said he wants to wait until the Supreme Court makes a judgment on the constitutionality of I-976 making any decision. House and Senate Democrats, who control the Legislature, are not inclined to weigh in until the high court rules.
This, as expected, has spurred more outrage.
Histrionics by the public and lawmakers are counterproductive. Claiming a proposed law — any law — is constitutional because it’s politically popular or we personally like it is not a reasonable argument.
The fact is the will of the people or the Legislature does not supersede the state constitution (or the federal Constitution).
But lawmakers would be wise to assume the high court will uphold I-976 and prepare to deal with decline in revenue to fund the state transportation and road system.
Inslee is doing just that as he has already put several transportation projects on hold. Lawmakers will likely have to reduce the amount of money budgeted for transportation.
It would also be prudent to look at different ways to fund transportation. Zeiger, for example, suggests shifting sales-tax revenue from vehicle purchases, which is now used for general government, to the transportation budget,
That’s something worth pondering so that lawmakers are prepared to take action when the Supreme Court rules on the constitutionality of I-976.
It’s far more productive than railing against a legitimate legal challenge — and the constitutionally mandated way our state laws are adopted.