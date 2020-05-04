The closure of Walla Walla’s elegant Whitehouse-Crawford — essentially the flagship of local fine-dining restaurants — was met with great sadness and empathy in the community.
Yet, in the nation’s restaurant industry, we are surprised to see top-notch restaurants shutting the door for good in the current climate.
The James Beard Foundation, an organization dedicated to promoting top dining establishments in America, has been polling chefs and restaurant owners about the pandemic’s impacts on the food and beverage industry.
About 1,400 responded to the April survey. Results show “only one in five restaurant owners in cities that are shut-down are very certain or somewhat certain that they will be able to sustain their businesses until normal operations resume.”
That’s disturbing, particularly in a city like Walla Walla where wine tourism is a large sector of the economy. Top-notch restaurants are critical to the experience for wine tourists.
But we must all keep in mind that restaurants in this Valley can’t survive solely on tourists’ dollars. Locals are counted on to keep the doors open.
In the winter months, when few tourists from the Seattle area or elsewhere venture over the Cascades, it’s the local diners who keep these restaurants afloat.
Right now, a great many Valley residents are trying to order take out from these restaurants to not only fill their stomachs, but to help bridge these restaurants financially until they can fully reopen.
Those who own and work at the restaurants are our friends and neighbors. It’s the Walla Walla Way — helping each other during a crisis.
That attitude, if it continues post pandemic, might well help other local fine-dining establishments survive long term.
These restaurants are not too expensive. The prices are fair considering the cost of the high quality ingredients, the wages of the workers and the overall great experience provided. They call out for special occasions.
When we go on an out-of-town trip to Portland or Seattle, for example, many take the opportunity to have a nice meal at a “fancy” big city restaurant.
Well, we have several of those establishments right here in our small city.
The more folks who take advantage of that opportunity, spend those dining dollars locally, the better chance these excellent restaurants will survive.
We understand that this isn’t necessarily for everyone, but if you do enjoy the occasional meal at a white-tablecloth restaurant, consider making it local.
Ultimately, keeping the local restaurant industry healthy helps boost the wine industry and our overall economy. We all benefit.
Simply put: Dine locally.