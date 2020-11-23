The hoarding has started again — it must stop

Perhaps the hoarding of toilet paper and other paper products could have been rationalized in March when the first COVID-19 lockdown occurred. The nation had not seen a pandemic in a century.
But it is absolutely absurd that the shelves of paper products are now cleaned out in stores throughout Walla Walla — and the nation.
Stores are now limiting the amount of paper products that can be purchased as well as many food items, from pasta sauce in a jar to the spaghetti, rotini and penne to put it on.
Why?
Inmar Intelligence recently did a study that found 57% of people are planning on rebuilding their stockpile of paper products, cleaning supplies and sanitizers as worldwide coronavirus cases surge and as states — such as Washington and Oregon — have ordered new lockdowns.
On March 17 of this year we wrote: “The hoarding of cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and toilet paper — toilet paper? — as the coronavirus pandemic unfolded has been ridiculous, irresponsible and shameful.
“... The best way to get through this pandemic — and we will get through it — is to use good sense and think about others, not just ourselves or our families. Just as you appreciate being able to buy a package of toilet paper when needed, so does everybody else.
“... What is absolutely morally wrong — and has since become illegal in the wake of President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency — is profiteering from selling products such as hand sanitizer at inflated prices.”
What we wrote then still stands today. Frankly, we should not have had to repeat it. We should have all learned from the foolishness that took place in March.
Yet, here we are again. The Seattle Times reported that Costcos in the region sold out of toilet paper and other products only hours after Gov. Jay Inslee announced new restrictions at 11 a.m. on Nov. 15.
Ironically, perhaps, Inslee asked Washingtonians not to hoard supplies as part of his announcement.
“Buying up everything really hurts everybody,” Inslee said, “and there’s no necessity of it right now.”
The governor is correct. Hoarding is counterproductive.
Let’s not go through another unnecessary toilet paper shortage. We know better — or, at least, we should.