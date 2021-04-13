A new grant program established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act has made over $16 billion in grants available to struggling/shuttered venues. Our very own Gesa Power House Theatre may be eligible for some of these funds.
The aid could not have come at a better time, as many small venues, nonprofits and businesses have barely limped across the one-year pandemic mile marker.
While a lot of coverage has addressed the need to support our locally-owned small businesses, we would be remiss not to mention supporting the arts through all this, namely the keystone stage in our community that is the Power House Theatre.
According to the U-B’s Chloe LeValley, “In 2019, the theater had just under 220 days in use, and in 2020, it had been completely booked, including five sold-out shows within the next week once it had to close on March 13, 2020.”
The Power House Theatre is part of what keeps our arts and entertainment community alive. Though it’s services are not “essential” by the government’s standards, it is imperative that this venue and its services, as well as other Valley venues giving life to the arts in Walla Walla, be supported through this tough time.
The arts are what give life to a community and help us carry on through difficult times. In addition, for a tourist destination like the Walla Walla Valley, it is a vital part of our local economy.
U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said in a virtually hosted roundtable Thursday, “We don’t want to lose this aspect of Washington’s economy.”
You’ll find no arguments here.
There are many arts venues and groups beyond the Power House Theatre that could use a boost during these times.
Aside from financial support, community members can like and subscribe to the social media accounts of our local arts groups or sign up for newsletters to be updated on in-person/virtual events, reopenings and other ways to support the arts in the Valley.
As we move closer to the light at the end of this pandemic tunnel, consider different ways to help keep the arts in the Valley.