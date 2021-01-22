Tax dollars well spent protecting state Capitol — and democracy

It’s long been said that free speech isn’t free.
Those words are relevant today, although not necessarily exactly they way they were intended. Given the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters on Jan. 6, every statehouse in America has been on high alert.
And that comes with a very high price tag.
In Washington state, the Washington State Patrol estimates that it has already spent $1.6 million protecting Olympia’s Capitol campus since the insurrection. The FBI, National Guard and local law enforcement have also been spending money to keep the state Capitol safe for lawmakers, staff, visitors and, yes, those who want to protest.
It is critically important that those who want to express their views to our government officials have the opportunity. And if that means taxpayers have to spend money to protect them, so be it.
Free speech and our democratic principles can’t be silenced by a violent mob.
State Patrol Sgt. Darren Wright told The Associated Press that there have been no incidents at the Capitol. Meanwhile, there were a few dozen protesters on the first day of the legislative session.
“We do think that our security posture over the last week has contributed to that success,” Wright said. “We were charged with the mission of protecting the campus grounds and to make sure that the democratic process goes on uninterrupted, and we feel that we have been successful up to this point.”
State Patrol spokesman Chris Loftis said costs will continue to climb until it is determined that the threat of violence has been sufficiently diminished.
“We are all hopeful that if we have a calm day today that we will be able to see a gradual draw down over the next few days,” he said.
So, too, do all of us — and not just because of the expense.
Still, the money spent so far on extra security has been a wise use of tax dollars.
As Loftis put it: “How much money would we as a country be willing to spend to go back to Jan. 6 and take the assault on our nation’s Capitol out of our history books?”