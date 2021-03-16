With symbols of any kind becoming increasingly divisive, the fact that so much care and cooperation is being given to the potential relocation of the Marcus Whitman statues sends the right message.
In 2019, Senate Bill 5237 was introduced by state Sen. Reuven Carlyle of Seattle and proposed the removal of statues of pioneer missionary Marcus Whitman from the nation’s Capitol and in Olympia. What would replace them would be statues of beloved environmental activist and Nisqually tribal leader Billy Frank Jr.
Now, according to U-B reporter Chloe LeValley, the Washington D.C. statue “depicting Marcus Whitman may journey to Walla Walla … after nearly 70 years on display in the National Statuary Hall Collection” under House Bill 1372 which now heads to the Senate after a bipartisan House vote of 92-5.
Also of note, a local team of art researchers proposed in September of last year the removal of the Whitman statue from its current spot downtown and having it relocated to Fort Walla Walla Museum, where the group says its true context can be shared. Although no decisions have been made, Walla Walla’s arts commission is working on formalizing a public process to gather feedback on the statue’s future. A sensible move.
Similarly contributing to the conversation, LeValley reports the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation also being in support of receiving and thoughtfully considering where and what to do with both Whitman statues.
Kat Brigman, chairperson of the board of trustees for the CTUIR said, “ I think it’s very positive for both sides, for the Marcus Whitman statue, to talk about the story. The county can talk about it being in D.C. … and why it was placed there, and then we, as tribal leaders, can talk about Billy Frank’s history in the Pacific Northwest and how important he was as a tribal leader for protecting our natural resources … not for the rest of the tribes but for everybody in the Pacific Northwest.”
Brigman is on the right track. Changes can be made, but the history of the statues can still be preserved and contextualized such that it reflects what current information reveals.
We look forward to seeing how these efforts inform audiences and engage the local community for feedback about what to do with these statues because, whether or not people like it, they represent a piece of this community’s history.
As we’ve said before, the history of the Whitman statues in Washington, D.C., Olympia and downtown are worthy of all the time and consideration we can give them. The collaboration already displayed in this process gives us much hope for the future of these historical sculptures.